Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 37,312 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $55.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.