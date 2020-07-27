Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 721.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $236.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $279.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $422,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,899.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $2,156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,483 shares of company stock worth $12,950,238. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

