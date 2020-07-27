Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,681 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of SPX worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPX by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in SPX by 59.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SPX by 36.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $41.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group lifted their target price on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $776,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

