Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $83.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. Masonite International Corp has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

