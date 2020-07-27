AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AMETEK by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in AMETEK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,033,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

AME opened at $92.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

