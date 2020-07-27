Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 137,460 Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 6,283.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,328,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,945.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,819 shares of company stock worth $15,528,094. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

