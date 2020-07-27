Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,644 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,644 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $160,377,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $50,645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,041.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 456,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $9,163,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

