Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 32,210 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,210 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,171,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after acquiring an additional 816,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

NYSE PPG opened at $110.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $104.79.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.