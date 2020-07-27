Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,229 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.76% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 2,288,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $20,936,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 242.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,610,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 1,848,647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 135.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,884,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,656,600 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,854,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $3.93 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $732.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

