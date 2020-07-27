SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 149.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Relx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Relx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 123.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE:RELX opened at $21.12 on Monday. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.