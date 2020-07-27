Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,336 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,740 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,115,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 404.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Ram Shankar purchased 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $36,761.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. UMB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.