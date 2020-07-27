State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129,451 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $19,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.