Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,090 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,809 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.