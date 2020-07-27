Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SRE opened at $125.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average is $131.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

