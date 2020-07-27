State Street Corp Purchases 18,341 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

State Street Corp increased its position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.76% of Lantheus worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lantheus by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,500,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,185 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 862,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 245,902 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 424,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $1,886,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $94,509.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,568.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $34,610.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,419 shares in the company, valued at $863,387.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,745 shares of company stock worth $483,341. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $627.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Lantheus had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

