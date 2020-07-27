Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 630,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $985,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,691.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Insiders sold 295,242 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,041 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $36.61 on Monday. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.