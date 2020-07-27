Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,601,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.74% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of ($38.71) million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

