Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 601 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Beigene by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beigene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Beigene by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 701,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beigene by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Beigene by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $243,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,337,554.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,352,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,600,814.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,792 shares of company stock valued at $36,925,372 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $224.44 on Monday. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $256.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.94 EPS for the current year.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

