Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New Investment in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $5.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.