Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $374.75.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $308.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.04, for a total value of $3,360,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,837,345.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $2,641,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,791,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $23,362,292. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.