Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $11.70 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.50. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.