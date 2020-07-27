Northland Securities Raises Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $86.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group cut Teradyne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $140,159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,957,000 after buying an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5,604.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 433,878 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,839.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 378,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

