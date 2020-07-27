JMP Securities Raises TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $18.50

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.07.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.03.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 54,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,761,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after acquiring an additional 855,768 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,187 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 77,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.