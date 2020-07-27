Brokerages Expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.94.

STT opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.