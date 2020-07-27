Analysts Expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Post -$1.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Cimpress reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.23%.

CMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,729,000 after buying an additional 320,248 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 1.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,280,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,099,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $35,860,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cimpress by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 98,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

