$0.68 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.70. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.80 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

