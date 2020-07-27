$0.68 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.70. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.80 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Teledyne Technologies Given New $365.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC
Teledyne Technologies Given New $365.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC
Teck Resources Price Target Raised to $14.00
Teck Resources Price Target Raised to $14.00
Northland Securities Raises Teradyne Price Target to $86.00
Northland Securities Raises Teradyne Price Target to $86.00
JMP Securities Raises TPG Specialty Lending Price Target to $18.50
JMP Securities Raises TPG Specialty Lending Price Target to $18.50
Brokerages Expect State Street Corp Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share
Brokerages Expect State Street Corp Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share
Analysts Expect Cimpress NV to Post -$1.24 EPS
Analysts Expect Cimpress NV to Post -$1.24 EPS


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report