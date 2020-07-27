Analysts Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 292,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,066,000 after buying an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,454,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.