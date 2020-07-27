$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 133.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 25.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 257,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.