Analysts Expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will report ($0.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Wyndham Destinations posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wyndham Destinations.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

WYND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at $51,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 147.0% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after buying an additional 404,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.