Zacks: Brokerages Expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.48. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $6,315,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.76.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.