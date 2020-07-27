Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.90 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $48.25 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $989.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 100.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,901,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 49,691 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

