Apache (APA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apache (NYSE:APA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apache to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.