JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $425.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $425.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.14. Apple has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.5% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 77,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

