Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WTS opened at $84.35 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

