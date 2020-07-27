Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $73.90 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $383.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,965,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,263,000 after buying an additional 1,287,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,407,000 after buying an additional 17,654,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,280,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,586,000 after buying an additional 2,061,507 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.