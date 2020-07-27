Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 2,010” Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,010 ($24.74) price objective on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price target on Relx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price target on Relx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Relx to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,080 ($25.60) to GBX 2,015 ($24.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($25.60) price target (down previously from GBX 2,100 ($25.84)) on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,935 ($23.81).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,671 ($20.56) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,858.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,860.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Relx (LON:REL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.45) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). As a group, analysts forecast that Relx will post 101.6977267 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a GBX 13.60 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Relx’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

