Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $423,885.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $423,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,421,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $420,255.00.
- On Wednesday, July 8th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $425,535.00.
- On Tuesday, June 30th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $421,575.00.
- On Wednesday, June 24th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $423,225.00.
- On Thursday, June 18th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $754,710.00.
- On Thursday, June 11th, Norman Payson sold 33,200 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $748,992.00.
- On Wednesday, June 3rd, Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $415,990.00.
- On Wednesday, May 27th, Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $412,760.00.
- On Wednesday, May 20th, Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $435,030.00.
- On Wednesday, May 13th, Norman Payson sold 17,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $451,850.00.
Progyny stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50.
PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
