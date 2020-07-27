Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $423,885.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $423,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,421,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $420,255.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $425,535.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $421,575.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $423,225.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $754,710.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Norman Payson sold 33,200 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $748,992.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $415,990.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $412,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $435,030.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Norman Payson sold 17,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $451,850.00.

Progyny stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

