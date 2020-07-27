$1.31 EPS Expected for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Nice reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nice in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nice by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nice by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $199.92 on Friday. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $206.50. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.70.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

