$0.90 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of SSNC opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $130,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,071,000 after buying an additional 1,807,278 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after buying an additional 622,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after buying an additional 593,770 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

