$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.40. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $192.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.32 and its 200 day moving average is $158.80. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $202.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.