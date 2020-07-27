JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $299.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

