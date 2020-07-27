J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti cut their price target on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,583,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 112,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. J2 Global has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

