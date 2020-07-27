Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.9% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

