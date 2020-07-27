Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,700 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ventas were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ventas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after buying an additional 30,648 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Ventas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 80,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

VTR stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

