Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Premier were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 37.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 13.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

