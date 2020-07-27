Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $69,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Imperial Capital increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

FLIR stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

