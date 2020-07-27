Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 64,219 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $95,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $20,342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

FSM opened at $6.53 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

