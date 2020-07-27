Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 1,100 Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $292.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.26. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $317.93.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $212,601.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,966 shares of company stock worth $59,382,335 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

