Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUY. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of AUY opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

