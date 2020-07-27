Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,400 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

